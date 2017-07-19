Springfield couple to plead guilty to sex trafficking charges

A Springfield couple has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to sex trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston said that 36-year-old Milford Lewis and 32-year-old Tiana Lewis have agreed to plead guilty in federal court to one count of transporting of an individual to engage in prostitution, four counts of extortionate threats, and three counts of inducing travel to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors allege that Milford and Tiana Lewis purported to be CEOs of Sinful Innocence, an adult talent agency. They would reportedly entice young women through the internet to come and work as models, adult entertainers, adult pornography actors, and escorts.

"The pair convinced the women to come from other states to Springfield, and in one case, they transported a woman from Connecticut to Springfield to work," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.

Year-long contracts were signed by the women, which included a $350 early termination fee.

"The victims were taken to a house in Springfield and/or to various motels in West Springfield to work as prostitutes, sometimes without receiving any pay. If they wanted to leave, or if they broke the rules of Sinful Innocence, they were subjected to beatings and threats to kill or harm them," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.

Prosecutors said that the women were allegedly threatened with violence by the couple if the women weren't able to pay that termination fee.

If the court accepts the plea agreement, Milford Lewis will be sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release, while Tiana Lewis will be sentenced to six years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Judge Mark Mastroianni has deferred acceptance of the plea until a sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for November 16.

