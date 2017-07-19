MGM meets with local business for vendor info session

MGM is reaching out to local businesses as it prepares for the opening next year of its $950 million Springfield casino.

On Wednesday, MGM held a vendor information session at the MassMutual Center.

The information session was for local businesses interested in bid opportunities for operating supplies and equipment purchases and the response was overwhelming.

They lined up, some 150 strong, to hear what MGM opportunities might be available for their respective businesses.

"Our company, Lawry Freight System in Westfield, have warehousing and local trucking and with an operation as large as MGM, I know they'll need outside warehousing and we're hoping we can provide that for them," said Dan Lawry of Lawry Freight System.

Also attending the session was Chris Bodnar of Carr Hardware and Supply. He made the trip from Pittsfield.

"I'm very confident we supply a lot of companies with a lot of different products and I know down the road, we'll have the opportunity to work with them here," Bodnar explained.

After a general session, vendors sat in round table meetings with representatives from MGM.

MGM said that reaching out to local vendors is a win-win for the casino and the local economy

"We've been blown away with the talent here. It's great to make sure we have opportunities at MGM Springfield to help spread that around to the great suppliers that already exist here in Springfield and western New England," said MGM Springfield general manager Alex Dixon.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has kept a close eye on MGM's progress and commitment to the community.

"Everything we've learned this morning, MGM wants to find ways to do business with local western Mass. companies," said Mass. Gaming Commissioner Bruce Stebbins.

Part of MGM's commitment is that it is seeking vendors owned by minorities, women, and veterans.

Wednesday's event wasn't the first vendor fair. A previous one was held back in March that drew 200 vendors.

