Survey ranks Gov. Baker most popular governor in U.S.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's popularity is sky high.

In fact, a recent survey found that he was the most popular governor in the country.

Why is Gov. Baker so popular and what could this mean for his political future beyond Massachusetts?

To understand Charlie Baker's popularity, take a look at what's going on in Washington. There is bitter, partisan political fighting with disappointing results.

However, in Massachusetts, it's the opposite with a Republican governor willing to work with a Democratic legislature and look toward common ground.

"It's a testament to Charlie Baker's style, his approach to governance," said John Baick, history professor at Western New England University.

Baick said he's not surprised by Baker's popularity - a whopping 71 percent approval rating according to Morning Consult, a media and technology company.

"He is someone who is willing to work with people, whether working across the aisle, being bi-partisan. He's seen as someone who is willing to get that deal done with a minimum amount of fuss and minimum amount of political drama," Baick explained

Western Mass News spoke with voters on the street today and the common theme they echoed was Charlie Baker's ability as a Republican to work constructively with the heavily dominated Democratic legislature.

"Considering it's mostly a Democratic state, the fact that he can work on both sides of the fence is a good thing, at this point," said Bob Roux of Belchertown.

Bo Sjoberg of Longmeadow added, "I know he has a great working relationship with Speaker DeLeo, Senate President Rosenberg, so it's good to see some politicians reach across the aisle and get things done"

Baker's popularity as a politician begs the question: is there political life for Baker after Massachusetts?

"He doesn't strike me as the kind of person who has that ambition that Chris Christie has that he must go to the next level," Baick noted.

So the question of whether we'll see Baker running for national office is still an unanswered one.

"I think Charlie Baker considers possibly being president, all governors and senators do, but I think he's someone who could be the steward of Massachusetts for a couple of terms and be content," Baick said.

Baker also had a sense of humor. When asked about the 71 percent rating, Baker replied that his wife would call that a 'C' and will focus on work and be as collaborative as he can.

So while it's no surprise that Baker is the most popular governor in the country with a 71 percent approval rating, it's also no surprise who is the most unpopular according to the poll. That dubious distinction belongs to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie with only a 25 percent approval rating.

