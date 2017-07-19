Safety improvements discussed at meeting for Westfield Road off I-91

A busy Holyoke intersection could soon be getting some major upgrades to make it safer.

Improvements to lower Westfield Road off I-91 near the Holyoke Mall are in the works, helping cars, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

MassDOT said there have been a number of crashes at the intersection and on lower Westfield Road near the highway.

They're hoping these improvements will make a big difference.

It's a major intersection and stretch of roadway in Holyoke.

MassDOT has plans in the works to make it safer and more accessible.

"We're going to be providing a whole new traffic signal system there and we're going to providing new pedestrian and bicycle accommodations. Currently there are no bike or sidewalks on the east and west side of 91," said Richard massy with MassDOT.

There have also been several accidents in the area.

In March, a pedestrian was hit by a car exiting 91 North near exit 15, as they were walking near the end of lower Westfield Road.

"This will, by providing sidewalks on the north side of lower Westfield Road, provide a complete pedestrian path from Homestead Avenue to the Holyoke Mall."

The plan also includes adaptive signal control, which will give immediate updates through a computer about how the traffic flow is at the intersection.

"The computer will tell the traffic signals how to work best to make 6 intersections work together well."

The project is estimated to cost about 2.4 million dollars and construction is expected to start next year.

