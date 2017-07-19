Road blocked as DPW crews treat water main break in Holyoke

Holyoke DPW have blocked off a residential road for a water main break.

Holyoke Police responded to the area of Royal Avenue for reports of water "bubbling" from the road at around 6 pm.

DPW was called shortly thereafter to treat the issue.

It is undetermined how long repairs on the road will take place.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they come.

