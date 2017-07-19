Western Mass Mayor race at Valley Blue Sox game

Western Mass mayors went head to head at the Valley Blue Sox game tonight to find out who is the fastest.

The 'Running of the Mayors' supports the Boys and Girls Club with a race down the right field line.

The mayors told us that they do it for a good cause, and a good laugh too.

"You've got young legs here with Alex and Will. You got to watch out for us veterans, because we're all ball players. You never know-- you never know what tricks we might have up our sleeves."

In the end, age won out with the youngest mayor, Alex Morse, edging out Will Reichelt, Mayor Sarno finishing third, with Mayors Kos and Sullivan bringing up the rear.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.