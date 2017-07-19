Southampton Police seek to locate missing man

Southampton Police are requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Friday in Northampton.
Anyone who has any information on 26 year old Tyler Tersavich's whereabouts are asked to call the Southampton Police at 413-527-1120.
