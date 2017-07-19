Southampton Police seek to locate missing man - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Southampton Police seek to locate missing man

Posted: Updated:
SOUTHAMPTON (WGGB/WSHM) -

Southampton Police are requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Friday in Northampton.

Anyone who has any information on 26 year old Tyler Tersavich's whereabouts are asked to call the Southampton Police at 413-527-1120.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.