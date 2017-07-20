Hot and muggy again today with highs in the lower 90s

It's a nice morning but temperatures are rising quickly and today will be another hot and muggy one. We can't rule out an isolated downpour. Temperatures will return to the low 90s across the valley with dew points staying in the 60s. We will again have a gusty west breeze this afternoon to help with the heat. A few clouds will build in toward evening.

An area of thunderstorms will be moving across New York state later today and will head into western Mass for the first half of tonight. There is a risk that these storms hold their strength and bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain to western Mass. All of southern New England is under a marginal (low) severe risk.

Tomorrow will be sunny and a bit less humid with temperatures near 90. Saturday will be nice too more sunshine. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80's. Our weather pattern will take a shift to damp and cooler beginning Sunday. Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible from Sunday to Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.