Hot and muggy with showers moving into western Mass

It has been hot and muggy this afternoon! Temperatures reached into the lower 90s across the valley with dew points staying in the 60s.

An area of thunderstorms continues to move across New York state and northeast Pennsylvania. The strongest of these storms will dive to our south, however we are still tracking some storms moving into western Mass. Most of these storms will stay south of route 9 in Hampshire County. While severe weather isn't expected, a few storms could be on the stronger side with frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

In the wake of storms tomorrow will still be hot but a bit less humid. Temperatures will reach near 90 as we make a run at our third heat wave of the season. (3+ days over 90 degrees) With a drier air mass, things will cool off into the 50s tomorrow night. This will set us up for a nice Saturday. It will be a touch cooler but still plenty hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s under plenty of sunshine. Our weather pattern will take a shift to damp and cooler beginning Sunday. Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible from Sunday to Tuesday.

