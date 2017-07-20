Summer-muggies will take a break, but the heat continues

An area of thunderstorms continues to move across New York state and northeast Pennsylvania. The strongest of these storms will dive to our south, however we are still tracking some storms moving into western Mass. Most of these storms will stay south of route 9 in Hampshire County. While severe weather isn't expected, a few storms could be on the stronger side with frequent lightning and heavy downpours.More >>
