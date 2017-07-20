Southwick resident donates money towards new police dog

A longtime Southwick resident paid it forward this week after he heard the police department needed a new police dog.

K-9 Jax retired in May after 10 years of service and his handler was promoted to Patrol Sergeant.

They were in the process of searching for their replacements but stalled because of budget cuts and restraints.

The process of getting a new police dog is a lot more difficult than picking out your average puppy as they cost between $7,500 to $8,000.

Those police dogs are so expensive because they come from overseas by world class breeders.

In order to raise money for a new canine the Southwick Police Department reached out to the community for help until a special visit from 75-year-old Jack Jeneral would put their worries at ease.

Mr. Jeneral, who has lived in Southwick for 20 years, visited the police department with an $8,000 check in hand. He told Police Chief Ricardi “that this was his time to give back and this was the perfect opportunity to do so.”

“We here at the Southwick Police Department are overwhelmed with this amazing donation and cannot thank Mr. Jeneral enough for his very generous and thoughtful act of kindness.”

The Southwick Police Department said the only donations they will need will be for training and equipment.

