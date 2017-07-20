Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen will not seek re-election

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen has announced that he will not seek re-election.

In a statement released Thursday, Cohen noted that after 17 years in the Mayor's office, he would not seek a ninth term as mayor. He explained that he didn't make his announcement earlier so he could concentrate on the local and state budget without the distractions of politics.

"When I was first elected Agawam's Mayor being in politics was not my goal. My goal was to make our community the best place it could be," Cohen said.

Cohen explained that he is investing in an Agawam business and looks forward to serving residents in the private sector. He noted that he will continue to serve as mayor until the end of his current term, at which time he will start his new career.

"I want to thank all my supporters for the continuous support through the years, all the residents, Municipal Staff and my campaign committee who all assisted me in achieving the many positive results within our community," Cohen said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved