Man dead after being hit by garbage truck in Ware

One person has died following a crash Thursday morning in Ware.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that one man is dead after he was struck by a garbage truck around 9:30 a.m. on Church Street.

Our crew on-scene reports that the trash truck came to a stop on a lawn. That truck is heavily damaged and also hit a telephone pole.

That pole is down and National Grid is on-scene to cut the power so emergency crews can work.

Church Street is currently closed near Pleasant Street. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Carey noted that the crash remains under investigation by Ware Police, troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.