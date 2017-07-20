Officials: man working in his yard hit, killed by garbage truck

One person is dead following a crash Thursday morning in Ware.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that one man died after he was struck by a garbage truck around 9:30 a.m. on Church Street.

Carey added that the victim, whose name has not been released, was working in his yard when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

That trash truck came to a stop on a lawn, was heavily damaged, and also hit a telephone pole.

That pole is down and National Grid is on-scene to cut the power so emergency crews can work.

Neighbors told Western Mass News that the accident was a terrifying experience. With limited amounts of information following the tragedy, residents said they were scared.

"We were coming to work this morning when we saw what was going on and then we heard all different stories. So that makes it even worse that you don't know what's happening you don't know if you might know the people," said Sue Buban.

Church Street is currently closed near Pleasant Street. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Western Mass News has reached out to Leboeuf Rubbish who owns the truck that crashed about the incident and they had no comment.

The driver of the truck was taken to Baystate Mary Lane Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Carey noted that the crash remains under investigation by Ware Police, troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

