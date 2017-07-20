Portion of Church St. in Ware closed due to crash - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Portion of Church St. in Ware closed due to crash

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews are on-scene of a crash on Church Street in Ware.

Police said that the crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Information regarding injuries was not immediately available.

Church Street is currently closed near Pleasant Street.  Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.