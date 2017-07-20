Portion of Church St. in Ware closed due to crash

Emergency crews are on-scene of a crash on Church Street in Ware.

Police said that the crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Information regarding injuries was not immediately available.

Church Street is currently closed near Pleasant Street. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

