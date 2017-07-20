Crews investigate bomb threat at Walgreens in Springfield

Firefighters investigated a reported bomb threat at a Springfield business Thursday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to Walgreens at 625 Carew Street for a report of a bomb threat.

Leger noted that a woman had parked a vehicle next to a propane tank storage area, said there was a bomb in the car and threatened to blow up the car, then walked away.

The car was checked by members of the arson and bomb squad and the scene is beginning to clear.

Carew Street was currently closed between Armory Street and Morrell Street for a time, but has since reopened.

