Westfield man found guilty of indecent assault and battery of a minor

A Westfield man will spend over 10 years in prison after his conviction in Hampden Superior Court.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office announced that 46-year-old Jesse Caisse of Westfield was sentenced Thursday to 13-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison after being found guilty of indecent assault and battery of a minor.

Caisse was arrested in July 2015 when Westfield Police were granted an arrest warrant after an investigation into allegations that he indecently assaulted a minor, according to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the D.A.'s office.

That victim was 14 years old at the time.

"My deep appreciation to the victim in this case for coming forward and working with law enforcement to bring Jesse Caisse to justice. I hope this favorable verdict brings a sense of justice to the victim and the victim’s family...The protection of children from this type of abuse and exploitation is a most solemn duty carried out by prosecutors. As evidenced by this verdict we will continue to prosecute offenders as aggressive as the law allows," Hamdpen County D.A. Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.

Leydon noted that Caisse was a registered Level 3 sex offender at the time of the incident. He was previously convicted in Northampton of child rape in 1998 and served a ten year sentence.

