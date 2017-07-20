16-year-old male reported missing in Longmeadow

Longmeadow police are asking for the public's assistance to locate 16-year-old Joseph McDonald.

A post on the department's Facebook page said he left his home yesterday and now his parents are very concerned about him.

He is 5'10'' tall, and was last seen wearing grey shorts, a sleeveless grey shirt and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longmeadow police at 413-567-3311.

