Local towns looking to aggressively control mosquitoes

The weather in western Massachusetts lately is a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Several towns in the Pioneer Valley have taken matters into their own hands and hired and outside national company to try and get the mosquito population under control.

So far, it appears to be working.

Mosquitoes love all of the rain and hot weather we've had lately. That, combined with a better awareness of mosquito-borne illnesses, towns like Greenfield, Northampton, and East Longmeadow have found money in their budgets to hire a company to take control of their town's mosquito population - all in an effort to keep residents safe.

Nolan Fernandez is used to mosquitoes and knows just where to find them. He works for a company called Vector Disease Control International, or VDCI, a company based in Little Rock, AK that specializes in what's called integrated mosquito management.

"We'll dip around different areas around parks, trails, pretty much anywhere where people will be exposed to mosquitoes," Fernandez explained.

Today, Fernandez is in East Longmeadow, just off the popular bike path in a swampy wooded area. It's a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. He "dips" as he calls it into the water and counts how many mosquito larva he catches.

"These dips we do on a weekly basis. Every other day, we do surveillance of either areas like this or catch basins to see if there's breeding in catch basins," Fernandez said.

Fernandez collects and calculates. Samples are then sent to a lab where it's determined if the larva carry things like West Nile or Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

"And we're setting traps on a weekly basis. So for example, we set traps on a Monday, collect on Tuesday, identify all the mosquitos that may carry pathogens and get those tested," Fernandez added.

Hundreds of spots around town, like catch basins, are monitored and if needed, treated.

"Yah, this is one that we've treated...then we do weekly to biweekly surveillance to make sure that the treatment that we did is effective and nothing is growing in catch basins. [How does it look?] Looks good to me," Fernandez noted.

No larva at that site, which Nolan told Western Mass News means the abatement program is working. Cups are with water and a certain type of cardboard are also placed around town.

It looks simple, but Fernandez explained that it's very effective.

"Once it's saturated, I can just set it in here and then I'll come in in a week and collect the eggs that mosquitoes have laid," Fernandez said.

All the data is analized so that towns like East Longmeadow can better detect where mosquitoes are breeding, where to treat the problem, and if they carry any type of virus, that could pose a health risk to residents.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.