Electric meter mistake costs Monson family big bucks

An electric meter mix-up at a duplex in Monson is costing one family big bucks.

After numerous calls made to National Grid's customer service, the Pelham family reached out to Western Mass News for help.

Ellis Pelham's mother owns a Victorian-era home that was turned into a duplex.

When the 2011 tornado ripped through western Massachusetts, it left the historic Washington Street home in ruins.

During the homes reconstruction the family decided to have two separate meters for each of the units.

Pelham's mother contracted with Solar City for her electricity while Ellis's apartment remained powered through National Grid.

After the solar panels were installed in March of this year, he noticed his bill was close to double.

"I had people come to check my meter to see if it was working properly, because my numbers were getting astronomical," he explained.

That's when Mr. Pelham hired an electrician to see if there was something wrong.

"He noticed that the net meter which was supposed to be used for the one that was the solar activity was actually placed in my slot," said Pelham.

Pelham took a closer look at his bill and noticed the number they had on his account was his mothers.

He claims he called National Grid over and over, but nothing was ever resolved.

"I guess after the fifth or sixth time of being told, we'll do something, and then being said, oh no we canceled it, everything is fine and wonderful that's just like, help!," Pelham continued.

National Grid released a statement to Western Mass News that said:

Incorrect labeling on the housing containing the meters was the source of the problem. We hope to soon resolve the issue in a manner that does not adversely impact the customer.

Now, it's up to the utility company to correct the problem at the source, which they expect will resolve the billing issues.

In any situation, consumers should always pay attention to their statement and ask questions if something doesn't seem right.

Pelham told Western Mass News a National Grid crew should be coming out on Monday.