Springfield man found guilty in 2016 murder of Ludlow man

A Hampden County jury found a Springfield man guilty of second degree murder on Thursday.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Jorge Concepcion-Pesquera was convicted Thursday for the murder of 26-year-old Larry Santiago.

Santiago was shot inside a car at the Open Door Café in Ludlow on March 13, 2016.

Jorge Concepcion-Pesquera will be sentenced in court Friday at 11 a.m.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “My sympathy continues to be with Mr. Santiago’s family as they deal with this tragic loss. I would like to thank the Ludlow Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office, and Chief Trial Counsel Eduardo Velazquez for diligence and great work in seeing this case to a conviction and a just result.”

