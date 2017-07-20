Parents concerned over safety of Palmer spray park

On a hot day like today, many parents find comfort at local spray parks. It’s a great way to keep the kids cool and happy.

However, could there be silent dangers along the surfaces of those spray parks?

As you can probably imagine, this spray park has been busy all afternoon, but some parents took extra precautions before bringing their children here.



“To cool off, it’s the best place to come," said Sharlene Rogers of Palmer.



It might be the perfect location for a summer afternoon, but parents told Western Mass News it can a bit dangerous at the spray park in Palmer.



“The last couple days we’ve been here there were a couple small accidents with little kids, a 3-year-old, my son fell down, my oldest one fell down," said Jayson Belden of New Braintree.



Palmer’s public works department declined an on-camera interview and told us there’s a bucket that drips water when it’s turned off, making the surface a bit slippery, and they're working on coming up with a plan to fix it.



“I don’t know if it’s mold or a mildew, but it just gets a little slippery," Belden added.



The public works department sends a crew to the park to clean it once a week, but they don't clean the spray park regularly. This morning, they sent a crew to clean the grounds.



“It does look better than it looked yesterday. There was more black on the outside," Belden explained.



A post on Facebook showed an adult fallen over on the spray park surface.

The DPW told Western Mass News that they only learned about the issues through that Facebook post.

Some parents said there’s something you can do to protect the little ones.



“I make my kids wear water shoes because of the wood shavings just in case if they slip that way they don’t scuff their toes, no bruising," said Nicole Demos of Palmer.



Brian Fournier of Brookfield added, “I brought her shoes - water shoes - to keep her from falling.”



If you notice any hazardous conditions at the parks, the DPW said that you should contact them before posting to Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.