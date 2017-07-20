Police investigating shooting on State St. in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating shooting on State St. in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a shooting.

Police were called to the area of Hancock and State Streets around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said that one person was shot and transported to an area hospital.

No other information, including the extent of that person's injuries, is immediately available.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information

