Police investigating shooting on State St. in Springfield

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a shooting.

Police were called to the area of Hancock and State Streets around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said that one person was shot and transported to an area hospital.

No other information, including the extent of that person's injuries, is immediately available.

