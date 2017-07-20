Police investigating shooting on State St. in Springfield

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after a shooting.
Police were called to the area of Hancock and State Streets around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said that one person was shot and transported to an area hospital.
No other information, including the extent of that person's injuries, is immediately available.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more information
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.