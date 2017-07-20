Springfield police seek suspects involved in State St. shooting

Springfield police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting on Thursday.
Police were called to the area of Hancock and State Streets around 4 p.m. where one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
Now, two suspects remain on the loose. Police described those suspects as two black males where one was wearing a red shirt and white pants and one was shirtless and is "heavily tattooed."
Springfield police told Western Mass News they fled the scene in a grey Hyundai.
Anyone with information should contact Springfield police at 413-787-6305.
