Springfield police seek suspects involved in State St. shooting

Springfield police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting on Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Hancock and State Streets around 4 p.m. where one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Now, two suspects remain on the loose. Police described those suspects as two black males where one was wearing a red shirt and white pants and one was shirtless and is "heavily tattooed."

Springfield police told Western Mass News they fled the scene in a grey Hyundai.

Anyone with information should contact Springfield police at 413-787-6305.

