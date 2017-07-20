Springfield Diocese auctions off closed Huntington church

Thursday marked a first for the Diocese of Springfield. The closed down historic St. Thomas Church in Huntington was auctioned off.

St. Thomas Church closed seven years ago as part of the diocesan pastoral planning process.

Now, the old church has a new owner.

The 136-year-old church majestically sits atop this hill and is a Huntington landmark.

It was closed by the diocese in 2010. It was on the market for nearly two years at $199,000.

In a 2012, the town amended its by-laws to create a historic district consisting only of the church.

Fast forward to today when the church was auctioned to the highest bidder - real estate investor Gerry Farrelly for $75,000.

Plans for the property were not immediately announced.

It is the first time the Springfield Diocese has auctioned a former church building.

There were other bidders, who included Michael and Mimi Ross of Huntington.

"Our plan was to have a community center, a spiritual retreat, a place where young people in the community can come out," said Michael Ross.

However, it was not to be and the Ross's will have to go elsewhere if there dreams for the old church site are to be realized.

"It was God's will either way, people praying we had peace. We were ready to go to a certain number. It went beyond that, so we let it go," said Mimi Caban Ross.

While the church has a new owner, the outside of the church - because of its historic designation by the town in 2012 - can not be changed, so although no longer a church, it will still look like one no matter what the inside is used for.

