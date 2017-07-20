How notoriety played a role in OJ's parole

OJ Simpson has been in the spotlight most of his life and today's hearing was watched by millions around the country.

We talked to a local trial attorney who believes his notoriety played a big role.

John Stewart said this case is off the charts "exceptional," and it's hard to find another one like it right now, especially in Massachusetts.

But he's not sure Simpson’s parole will set any precedent in the future.

"It was predicted. A lot of people thought he'd be paroled this time."

Attorney John Stewart said OJ Simpson's parole hearing went the way he, and many others, thought it would.

"It's really not comparable to something we would see here in Hampden County or western Massachusetts on any type of occasional basis."

Stewart told Western Mass News that because OJ was so high profile, it most likely won't set any type of precedent.

"Probably not, but it does show the system works, because even though it was a harsh sentence, this is his first time up for parole, and 9 years is probably in the upper end that you usually see for this."

Stewart said that there are people that commit worse crimes and get out sooner than OJ will.

So what did the parole board see, and what went into the decision?

"They try to use compassion and judgement. It's like anything. They try to be the representatives and they're looking at public safety and also mercy, and whether that person has paid their debt to society."

Stewart said OJ did everything the law requires you do to be granted parole.

"Somebody made a judgement. He had to apply, He had to prove he could satisfy the parole board that he was eligible. He met the criteria. Here he is."

Simpson could be released as early as October 1.

