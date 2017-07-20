How local officers combat heroin in western MA

Western Mass News has brought you countless stories about the opioid epidemic in western Mass and across the country.

It's a problem that has ripped across the region and police in western Mass try to combat the problem every day.

Western Mass News Reporter Amanda Keane rode along with a detective at the Westfield Police Department and learned firsthand what it’s like every day for an officer on the streets.

Addiction doesn't discriminate race, gender, or religion, and in Westfield, addiction to heroin drives crime. All crime.

Brian Freeman is a detective with the Westfield Police Department, and even though his job title doesn't include narcotics, the crimes he investigates almost always come back to drugs.

The drug market in Westfield doesn't involve a lot of trafficking.

Often users will go to surrounding communities to get drugs and then bring them home to use.

“Here it's mostly behind closed doors. We don't have an open air drug market. People get deliveries or they travel outside of the city to pick up heroin or cocaine. They'll bring it back and they will usually use it in private.”

But there are drug transactions in town.

While Western Mass News was on the road with the Westfield police, Detective Freeman witnessed what looked to be a hand to hand drug transaction.

The person in the truck was immediately recognized by Detective Freeman.

“We've been looking at him for a while. He was just arrested a couple of weeks ago for trafficking heroin, so he's been on our radar.”

The driver of the vehicle got into an accident only minutes later.

He took off running from the scene. That's when police were able to catch him behind a tractor trailer parked a few blocks away.

After he was arrested by police, they called in a dog to search the area for any discarded drugs.

“We brought a K-9 into search to see if he discarded anything on his run. It came up negative. So we either missed it or he didn't throw anything out.”

This incident was just a small portion of the drug problem in Westfield causing crime.

The police department is actively trying to clean up the drug problem, but people are still using.

It's a habit many struggle to break

“They use their heroin behind closed doors and the next day they start up and try doing it all over again.”

There is help for those struggling with addiction, even right here in Westfield, there are treatment centers to help those who need it.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can check out some of these links below:

http://www.rightchoicehealthgroup.com/

http://chd.org/counseling/programs/addiction-services/

https://www.drugabuse.gov/

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.