Another hot but slightly less humid day to close out the week

It's looking like another sunny and hot day to close out the week though it will feel just a bit less humid this afternoon. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies before showers arrive on Sunday.

Expect another humid start this morning with a sunny sky. Temps warm fast and highs should top off around 90 in the afternoon. One nice change will be a lowering in dew points through the afternoon-which will leave us feeling less humid. A nice west-northwest breeze will help dry us out. If we do hit 90 this afternoon at Westover that would mark our third heat wave of the year.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and it will also be less humid. Overnight lows will drop back into the middle and upper 50s.

Saturday will be another very warm day across western Mass with temps in the valley returning to the mid and upper 80s. We will see another rain-free day with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will build back into our area late in the day ahead of our next weather system. Showers may develop late Saturday night and will become more likely by Sunday.

Sunday will be a cooler day due to a mostly cloudy sky, but our humidity will go back up. Scattered showers are possible on and off throughout the day, but right now it doesn't look like a washout. A trough of low pressure continues to build into New England Monday and Tuesday, which will keep us unsettled and cooler than normal. Expect occasional showers and storms and a muggy feel to the air.

Our weather will begin to improve Tuesday night as high pressure builds in from the north. Drier, less humid air will return mid-week along with more sunshine, which will give us warmer days and cooler nights for a few days.

