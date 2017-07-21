Still hot, but cloudier for Saturday

It was another hot one across western Mass, but not quite hot enough... we only saw a high of 89 today in Springfield, so no "heat wave".

Dry weather will continue tonight across western Mass. If skies can stay mostly clear overnight, some spotty upper 50s are possible by dawn, but most should drop into the low to mid 60s with a few clouds.

We are in between frontal boundaries Saturday and should miss out on any storms, however if you are traveling, storms will flare up across northern New England as well as the Mid-Atlantic.

Even though we stay dry Saturday, we will see more clouds move in during the afternoon from the showers and storms to our north and south. Even with cloud cover, temperatures will return to the mid and upper 80s. The boundary to our north will slide southward Saturday night, possibly bringing a shower through Sunday morning.

Clouds will drift southward Sunday and we should end up with a fair day. Temperatures will be a bit milder due to a northeasterly breeze.

Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to New England early next week, which will help keep us cloudy, cooler and damp. Showers arrive Sunday night and will linger throughout Monday as another low develops offshore. Temps remain in the 70s Monday and even with rain ending early Tuesday, we will still be abnormally cool.

We get a beautiful break on Wednesday with low humidity and comfortable temps, but showers and storms look to return by Thursday into Friday.

