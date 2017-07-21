Greenfield mayor issues executive order to protect immigrants

As the debate for sanctuary cities continue, Greenfield Mayor William Martin is looking to further protect immigrants.



The mayor issued an executive order on immigration which was put into effect immediately.



Mayor Martin's decision came after months of speaking with members of the community, going through various reports and several recommendations from town committees.

Greenfield has not been declared a sanctuary city, but this order is in direct relation to President Donald Trump's executive order.



Under this order, Greenfield police officers will not be allowed to question someone about their immigration status unless that person is relevant to a criminal matter or investigation.



Mayor Martin said Greenfield welcomes each and every person to their town with open arms.



"The town of Greenfield has a rich ancestral past derived from the energies and efforts of people from other countries. and that the evidence demonstrates that the richest asset of a community is its people and that, it is this strength of community, the drive to be present, to contribute to our tomorrows with sweat and dialogue that I offer this executive order."



Greenfield's police chief plans to make a statement on the executive order going forward.

