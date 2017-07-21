Authorities investigate death of toddler in Florence

An investigation is underway after a toddler died in Florence on Thursday.
The Northwestern District Attorney spokesperson Mary Carey told Western Mass News the toddler died at the Meadowbrook apartments on Bridge Road.
Further information was not provided as the incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.