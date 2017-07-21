Authorities investigate death of toddler in Florence - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Authorities investigate death of toddler in Florence

An investigation is underway after a toddler died in Florence on Thursday.

The Northwestern District Attorney spokesperson Mary Carey told Western Mass News the toddler died at the Meadowbrook apartments on Bridge Road. 

Further information was not provided as the incident remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

