Man convicted in 2016 murder to be sentenced

A Springfield man will be sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of killing another man outside a Ludlow bar back in 2016.

Jorge Concepcion-Pesquera was convicted of second degree murder in the death of Larry Santiago of Ludlow.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Open Door Cafe on March 13, 2016

Western Mass News is in the courtroom and will have the latest as it becomes available.

