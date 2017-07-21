Pittsfield police seek to find missing 13-year-old girl - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Pittsfield police seek to find missing 13-year-old girl

Nyasia Atkins (Image Courtesy: Pittsfield PD) Nyasia Atkins (Image Courtesy: Pittsfield PD)
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Pittsfield police are asking for the public's help to find 13-year-old Nyasia Atkins.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey pants and a black sweatshirt.

Police describe her as being 5'1'' tall, and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They're asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them at  413-448-9700.

