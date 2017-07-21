Springfield car fire under investigation

Officials are investigating a car fire that broke out late Friday morning in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that around 11 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to 1218 State Street for a report of a 2006 Acura TL that was on fire.

Leger noted that that fire was intentionally set.

Members of the arson and bomb squad are now investigating the blaze.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.