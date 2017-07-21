Westfield camp offers kids of all abilities something to smile about

A summer camp in Westfield is giving all kids a chance to make that summer time memory.

"Kamp for Kids" is open to children and young adults with or without disabilities and parents said Friday that it gives them a chance to grow, while learning to spend time together just as kids - nothing more.

Welcome to "Kamp for Kids" - that's kamp with a 'K'. It makes its home at Camp Togowauk in Westfield and gives children the chance to make the most of their summer.

The key for this camp: all kids, regardless of any disability, can enjoy two weeks of education and entertainment.

"Here, we provide the opportunity for kids to get together with just other kids and be successful," said Anne Benoit, director of "Kamp for Kids"

Benoit has run the camp for nearly a decade. Her son, Chris, has Autism and has come to this camp since he was a teenager.

The camp itself runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in two week sessions and runs every summer from July to August. Children and young adults ages 3 to 22 with or without disabilities can participate.

"We provide a safe place for children to grow. Children who come here are given the support they need to have a fun summer," Benoit explained.

Camp parents, grandparents, and loved ones looked on for the last day of this session as "kampers" showed off what they have been working on since day 1, including skits, songs and artwork.

Nearly two dozen staff focus on teaching social skills, outdoor education, and problem solving.

Parents said that this camp gives their children a chance to not only get out and have some fun, but to learn in an environment that they feel comfortable in.

"I think it's wonderful, and that's why I will do anything to help this camp," said Bruce Duval.

Duval's granddaughter, Chelsea, is in her second year at "Kamp for Kids." She has Down Syndrome and other daily challenges, but her heart lies with friends at camp.

Duval is a former carpenter and showed his appreciation for the camp this past summer.

"I made them a few picnic tables last year. They said they needed some. It gives them a place to sit and saves them on an expense they can put toward the kids," Duval added.

Camp founder Judy Hoyt had children with and without disabilities and understood the importance of a summer camp that all of them could enjoy. It's the same Hoyt family that runs in the Boston Marathon each year.

"Kamp for Kids" provides transportation to and from the grounds for those who need it and will help parents anyway they can. For more information on the camp, you can contact Anne Benoit at (413) 568-8484 or anne.benoit@bhninc.org.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.