130 bags of heroin seized during West Springfield motel room raid

A Chicopee man faces drug charges after authorities raided his motel room in West Springfield on Friday.

The West Springfield Narcotics Unit along with the FBI Gang Task Force conducted a search warrant for a room at the Red Roof Inn on Riverdale Street.

They recovered 130 bags of "Iron2man" labeled heroin along with $2,000 and several empty bags of heroin that were thrown out.

Authorities arrested Angel Luis Sanchez under arrest and charged him with possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to violate drug law 94C and Mass. trial warrant.

