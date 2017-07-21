Man struck and killed by garbage truck in Ware identified

The Northwestern District Attorney's office has identified the man who was struck and killed by a garbage truck in Ware.

Thursday morning, 62-year-old Stephen F. Peters of Hardwick was doing yard work outside the front yard of a Church Street home the tragic accident occurred.

According to the district attorney's office, the driver of the garbage truck lost control of the vehicle around 9:30 a.m.

That trash truck came to a stop on Peter's lawn, was heavily damaged, and also hit a telephone pole.

Neighbors told Western Mass News that the accident was a terrifying experience. With limited amounts of information following the tragedy, residents said they were scared.

"We were coming to work this morning when we saw what was going on and then we heard all different stories. So that makes it even worse that you don't know what's happening you don't know if you might know the people," said Sue Buban.

The crash remains under investigation by Ware Police, troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office, the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

