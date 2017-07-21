Easthampton police arrest shoplifting suspect

Easthampton police arrested a woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a local business on July 14.

Debora Bertera was placed under arrest and faces larceny charges after she was identified by detectives on Friday.

Bertera allegedly entered the Manchester True Value store on Union Street and stole $400 in merchandise.

Police posted surveillance footage on their Facebook page in hopes to identify her.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in Northampton District Court on Friday.

