Back to school spending expected to set records

August isn't here just yet, but retailers are already putting on the full court press when it comes to back to school shopping.

2017 is expected to be a record year in terms of how much Americans will spend before the first day of classes.

The flyers are out, the commercials are on the air. It seems like retailers are declaring the end of summer and the beginning of what some call the most wonderful time of the year.



Thirty, 70, 80 percent off! The back to school sales are on. The flyers, covered back packs, fall clothes and dorm room organizers are on store shelves.

Shoppers are already getting bombarded with back-to-school pressure to buy now, like Abby White and Alexa Stone of East Longmeadow who were shopping at the Holyoke Mall. Both are heading to college in just a few weeks.

"I'm going to be a freshman at Syracuse University and I have nothing. I need bedding, I need decorations, I have nothing planned," said White.



The National Retail Federation said that between back to college and back to school, spending is expected to reach $83.6 billion this year. That's an increase of more than 10-percent over last year.

For elementary through high school, parents will spend on average just under $688 per student. College students will spend just under $970.



Minnie Delamarter-Lefebvre of Holyoke is getting her son ready to head back to college.



"The sales are incredible. In fact, I just did an exchange and the short was on sale, so I ended up getting money back so good for me," Delamarter-Lefebvre said.



At Team Sports in West Springfield, store manager Tom Lavan told Western Mass News now through August is their busiest time of year, more so than Christmas.



"Absolutely, this is starting to ramp up into our busy time. We're starting to see a big influx of customers coming into all of our stores and our internet store's also taking off as well," Lavan said.



If you think you're seeing back-to-school ads early, "I've noticed that everything is like back to school and it seems so early, the commercials, and everything," White added.



The NRF said that the first ads usually appear before the Fourth of July fireworks have a chance to cool off.



Who's footing the bill? The National Retail Federation said that mostly parents, but kids are coughing up on average contributing about $37 per student.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.