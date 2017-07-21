Baby dead after found not breathing at West Springfield motel

Police in West Springfield are investigating following the death of a three month old child.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani said that officers were called to the Bel-Air Inn on Riverdale Street for a report of a three month old that was not breathing.

The baby was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, but later was pronounced dead.

Campurciani noted that there were no signs of anything suspicious at the motel.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Based on those results, police will then determine if further investigation is needed.

