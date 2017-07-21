Grand opening of Pulaski Park

It was a beautiful day to enjoy the park in Northampton. Pulaski Park opened to the public today.

It's been under construction for some time.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this afternoon marking the second phase of the project, which includes the overlook portion of the park.

It's been going on for several months.

The mayor told Western Mass News that these renovations really help improve the park itself.

It will expand the city's downtown parking by over 25 percent and allow better access to the rail trail.

"I’m really proud of not just this part of the project, but the entire re-visioning process that we've created and a really beautiful green space in the heart of our vibrant downtown."

The first phase began construction back on October 8.

This was one of the first major improvements of one of the city's parks downtown.

The renovations were funded through grants and the Community Preservation Act.

