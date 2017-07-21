New plaque placed at Holyoke Veterans' Park sparks controversy

A new plaque dedicated to a Boston developer at Holyoke’s Veterans Park has some people upset.

The Chairman of the Parks Commission said the plaque isn’t in the right spot and would like to see it moved.

He said that Veterans Park has monuments dedicated to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and he believes this newly placed plaque disrespects what the park represents.

“This isn't personal or political, it’s the right thing to do to honor veterans. Let’s just make sure this is what we do to honor veterans,” said Terry Murphy.

Terry Murphy said he was infuriated when he saw this plaque at Veterans Park.

It honors E. Denis Walsh. The Bostonian is the president of Weld Management Co. and died last year at the age of 72.

He was in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“Four monuments that list many Holyoke residents who died in conflict and I think we need to continue that tradition. Nothing against honoring Mr. Walsh, but I believe that honor should be across the street at the apartments he renovated. There’s plenty of room there and would make note that he did that.”

Murphy said the plaque was put in about two weeks ago without the approval of the commission.

It sits near the Chestnut Street side of the park in order to honor his biggest project in the city, which is Chestnut Park Apartments.

Murphy said that’s all the more reason to move the plaque, explaining that it doesn’t belong in the park.

“We have a dedicated Veterans Park, dedicated to Holyoke residents who gave their life, committed the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the country, starting with the Civil War, going all the way through Vietnam, Korean War, to World War II.”

And he hopes that by the end of summer it will relocated.

“I want to encourage veterans and their friends and family, and anyone who respects vets fully to contact the mayor and chamber of commerce. Please move the monument.”

We reached out to Mayor Alex Morse who has not gotten back to us yet at this time.

