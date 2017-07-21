Driver cited after crashing into pole in Chicopee

Chicopee Police had to close a portion of New Lombard Road Friday night after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The accident took place at 9:30 p.m.

Crews were sent to the scene to make repairs.

On Saturday, Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the driver suffered minor injuries and refused treatment from paramedics.

He said that driver was cited for crossing marked lanes.

