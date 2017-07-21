Road closed in Chicopee after car knocks down utility pole

Chicopee Police have closed a portion of New Lombard Road tonight after a car crashed into a utility pole.
The accident took place at 9:30pm.
There are no word on injuries to the operator of the vehicle or how long it will take for crews to clear the scene.
