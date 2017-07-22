A partly sunny and hot start to the weekend

It was another hot one across western Mass yesterday, but not quite hot enough... we only saw a high of 89 on Friday in Springfield, so no "heat wave". A warm weekend is on tap with lower levels of humidity. The more humid air returns for the beginning of the week with a chance for showers.

We are in between frontal boundaries today and should stay dry, however if you are traveling, showers and thunderstorms will flare up across northern New England as well as the Mid-Atlantic.

Even though we stay dry today, we will see more clouds move in during the afternoon from the showers and storms to our north and south. Even with cloud cover, temperatures will return to the mid and upper 80s. The boundary to our north will slide southward Saturday night, possibly bringing a shower through Sunday morning. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will drift southward Sunday and we should end up with a fair day. Highs will run a few degrees cooler tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to New England early next week, which will help keep us cloudy, cooler and damp. Showers arrive Sunday night and will linger throughout Monday as another low develops offshore. Temps remain in the 70s Monday and even with rain ending early Tuesday, we will still be abnormally cool.

We get a beautiful break on Wednesday with low humidity and comfortable temps, but showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday.

