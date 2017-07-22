Ware officials hold special meeting to pick new police chief

After their chief retired earlier this year, the town of Ware is ready to decide who will be their next police chief.
The Select Board is holding a special meeting right now at town hall to decide between 3 candidates.
The process began Tuesday night when board members interviewed each of the three finalists. They met again on Wednesday and a special meeting was called for today to pick one of those final candidates. Whomever is chosen will be the next permanent police chief in town.
Western Mass News spoke with the Town Manager, Stuart Beckley this morning and he confirmed statements given by each of the 3 finalists in regards to the job.
Here is a look at each candidate and what they want to do if chosen:
The special meeting is currently underway and once the board has made it’s decision Western Mass News will provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40 & FOX6 for all the latest details.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.