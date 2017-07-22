Ware officials hold special meeting to pick new police chief

After their chief retired earlier this year, the town of Ware is ready to decide who will be their next police chief.

The Select Board is holding a special meeting right now at town hall to decide between 3 candidates.

The process began Tuesday night when board members interviewed each of the three finalists. They met again on Wednesday and a special meeting was called for today to pick one of those final candidates. Whomever is chosen will be the next permanent police chief in town.

Western Mass News spoke with the Town Manager, Stuart Beckley this morning and he confirmed statements given by each of the 3 finalists in regards to the job.

Here is a look at each candidate and what they want to do if chosen:

The current acting police chief, Shawn Crevier joined the force in 1996. Five years ago he was promoted to sergeant. He’s a big proponent for getting the department accredited, which would improve the towns policing practices and he has asked the question: “How can any sensible law enforcement leader be against adopting the best practice standard?" He’d also like to appoint a lieutenant.

John Pajak, retired from the Mass Environmental Police in 2012 as a lieutenant. He is currently a part time officer with the Ware Police Department and is against the accreditation process. He says the department is scarce on the resources to do it also citing cost… saying it would eliminate part time officers, and require them to bring in a lieutenant whose pay scale would be six figures. Pajak would like to focus on targeting “repeat offenders and deter first time opportunists” to reduce crime.

Christopher Adams has been a member of the force since 1999 and is currently a detective. He like Pajak, is against accreditation although he says he does see the importance of it. Adams is looking to crack down on opiates in the community through targeting dealers and using narcotics officers. He would also like to establish “walking the beat” which would improve relations with officers as they’d be out engaging with the community.

The special meeting is currently underway and once the board has made it’s decision Western Mass News will provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40 & FOX6 for all the latest details.

