Western Mass Brews: The Hangar Pub and Grill in Amherst

On tap today for 'Western Mass Brews' is a local favorite in Amherst ...The Hanger!

Let's head on in to check out what's brewing.

The Hangar Pub and Grill which is also home to the Amherst Brewing Company, is right on University Drive.

Western Mass News stopped by to talk beer with the brewer and assistant brewer of Amherst Brewing Company before the big lunch rush.

"This is where the magic happens on brew day," explains John Geraci, head brewer.

Every Tuesday and Thursday you can find John and Caleb creating the next perfect pint in the brew room.

"We have 13 beers on draft one is always a nitro beer. Typically a beer we make with Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters," says Caleb Hiliadis, assistant brewer.

The brewery will celebrate 20 years next month and their beers are on display at The Hangar along with 24 guest taps.

Their beers can be easily spotted like the Jess..and Juliette...

"They are all supposedly legendary former servers of The Hangar so the new owner has a list... whoever is next when we make a new beer...that tends to be it," John tells us.

And don't forget to stop by their 16 self service beer wall called 'Flight School,' you just get a card and get to pouring.

"It takes out any pretentiousness out of the beer and let's the individual experience and experiment on their own. Kind of tasting small samples of any style that they want," notes Caleb.

As for their personal recommendations...

John says, "My personal favorite I appreciate all styles but I gravitate towards IPA's the most so we have a couple of our flagship beers, the Juliette and the Jess which do very well for us both, are two of my personal favorites."

Caleb's pick..."For me we have a chardonnay barrel aged Saison which is bright fruity perfect for summer days."

Inside these barrels the next beer creation is fermenting away. This one is a sour. Caleb and John say on each Thursday they create a smaller batch of an experimental kind of beer.

"It just keeps the bar exciting just changes it up for the people that come every week," they tell us.

Being steps from the UMass campus, the Hangar is a favorite among the college crowd. But it's also a great place to catch a game or spend time with the family in their game room.

"We are doing a lot of creative beers we have a portion of the Old Amherst Brewing beers that people used to like back in the day. Plus a lot of new styles the food chicken wings are legendary here... you won't find a better wing. All that put together equals a good night out," John explains.

And today you can catch the folks of Amherst Brewing up at the Franklin County On Tap event starting at noon.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.