Water main break in Southwick has been repaired

There was a water main break in Southwick overnight on Babb Road.

The Southwick Police Department tells Western Mass News they were first notified of the situation around midnight.

The Water Department was called in to the scene to make repairs. No word yet just how many homes or businesses were impacted, but workers at nearby Nora's Restaurant & Lounge tell us they're happy that the water is back on for them and they're on track to open later today.

Police say the work was completed by about 9 a.m., so it took a number of hours to clear the scene.

Western Mass News has reached out to the DPW for more information and when we hear back we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.