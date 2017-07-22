State Police make arrest following crash in Pelham

State Police say an arrest was made following a crash in Pelham this afternoon.

Western Mass News spoke with the State Police Barracks in Belchertown and we're told they were called to the scene at 12:04 p.m. Saturday.

This was for a "single motor vehicle crash" in the area of "Rt. 202 near the Pelham Lookout."

While there were no injuries, State Police report someone was arrested.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. As soon as more details come to light, we'll update this story. Stay with us online and on-air for all the latest.

