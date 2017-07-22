State Police: Driver who crashed in Pelham was texting

A 49-year-old man from Winchedon was arrested by State Police after crashing his pickup truck in Pelham on Saturday.

State Police told Western Mass News that a 2017 Toyota pickup truck was found off the road and in the woods on Route 202 just after noon.

They said the driver, who was identified as Scott Rising, allegedly had been texting while driving and it was determined to be the reason why he crashed.

Not only was Rising cited for texting, but State Troopers also found illegal drugs and illegal fireworks in Rising's truck.

A total of 17 M80 fireworks were found along with an unknown amount heroin and clonzepam.

Rising was charged with possession of class "C" drugs, fireworks, marked lane violation, and possession of class "A" drugs.

State Police said Rising wasn't hurt in the crash, but his truck had damage on all four sides and the airbags were deployed.

Rising's bail was set at $240 and was transported to the Athol State Police Barracks.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.